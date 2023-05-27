Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MARION — Eastern Illinois University baseball captured its third ever Ohio Valley Conference Championship after defeating No. 1 seed Morehead State Saturday afternoon by a final score of 6-5.

This marked the first championship since the 2008 season for the Panthers, EIU Athletics reported. Eastern Illinois will now wait until Monday to find out where they will be playing in their NCAA regional.

EIU baseball and softball become the first pair of teams to win both OVC Championships in the same season since 2010. The Panther baseball team's 38th win now sets a new single season record, with the previous record of 37 having stood since the 1998 season.

With six games played during the OVC Championships, which started Wednesday, EIU broke its previous record of five games played in the tournament.

The winning pitcher of Saturday's game was EIU's Tyler Conklin, who becomes the only pitcher in the OVC to have nine wins this season. He becomes the seventh pitcher in EIU history with at least nine wins in a season.

After not starting in all of the previous five games for the Panthers, Jared Evans came up huge in the championship with two hits, including a double that was the deciding run of the ball game. Six different Panthers contributed an RBI during the game.

Following the championship game, Ryan Ignoffo was named the MVP of the Championship. Nicholas Rucker, Grant Lashure, Tyler Conklin, Zane Robbins Cole and Gober were all selected to the all-tournament team along with Ignoffo.

The EIU baseball team advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game for the first time since 2012 after it 5-1 win Friday evening over the No. 2 seeded Trojans of Little Rock.

Starting pitcher Jackson Nichols, a Mattoon native, did not get a decision Friday evening, but kept the Panthers alive early in the game. Nichols pitched in 3.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits. Nichols, a redshirt junior, is a construction management major and a Lake Land College alumnus.