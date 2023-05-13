OXFORD, Ala. — Eastern Illinois University is going to an NCAA Softball Tournament for the first time in Division I program history after a 2-0 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Saturday at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

EIU Athletics reported that tournament MVP Olivia Price pitched her third complete game of the tournament with a two-hit shutout performance in the final game, which included six strikeouts and no walks.

The Panthers scored in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth to provide Price with the offense she needed in the circle.

In the third, Rachel Kaufman had a two-out single to start the Panthers rally. Lindy Milkowski followed with a walk before Amber Cieplinski drove in what proved to be the game winning run with a single off the fence to left center.

In the fourth, EIU again manufactured a run with Marama Makea leading off with a single and moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Briana Gonzalez. Makea moved to third on an infield hit by Aryn Henke. She would score on a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Prichard.

EIU Athletics reported that the Panthers improved to 34-19 overall and would find out its NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday evening, May 14, with the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN2.

SIUE ends the season at 30-26. Sydney Baalman (17-9) suffered the loss with a complete game for the Cougars. Micah Arps and Sherri Mason had the SIUE hits.

Price improved to 16-4 on the year. Kaufman, Cieplinski, Makea and Henke had hits for EIU.

EIU had four players named to the All-Tournament team with MVP Price, Cieplinski, Aniya Holt and Kendall Grover.

The team's roster includes two students from East Central Illinois — infielder Macey McElravy, a senior from Charleston; and right-handed pitcher Kaitlyn Reifsteck, a sophomore from Tuscola.