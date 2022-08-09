Mattoon native Josh Oakley coaching Eastern Illinois men's soccer

CHARLESTON — Mattoon native Josh Oakley has been hired as the Panthers' men's soccer head coach — the 11th in program history.

Oakley served as an assistant coach with Eastern Illinois from 2000-02, helping the Panthers post a .555 win percentage over those two seasons. During that time, Oakley helped coach future MLS player and the NCAA's leading goal scorer in 2000, Jason Thompson.

Oakley comes to EIU with 25 years of coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of Lansing Common FC in the Midwest Premier League. During the 2021 season, Oakley coached the team to a 10-1-3 record and they ranked second in the league with 35 goals scored. The franchise earned a NISA Independent Cup bid as the top non full-pro organization in the MWPL. The team was MWPL East Division runner-up and included the MWPL Golden Boot Winner in former EIU player Shady Omar.

"I am excited to return to the place where my collegiate coaching career started," Oakley said. "I have learned much on my coaching path and hope to bring a lot of those things back to Charleston with me this time. I grew up around EIU soccer, and to have a second opportunity to be a part of this long storied program makes me not only happy, but proud"

EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael said he Oakley's coaching mind caught his interest during interviews.

"With his experiences as a head coach building programs at several different levels of soccer, I'm confident that he will continue to build upon the foundation that has been put in place over the past several years here at EIU," Michael said.

Oakley has had success in building programs with head coaching stops at Spring Arbor University, Alma College and Asbury University. At Spring Arbor he led the program to two Crossroad League Championships and qualified for back-to-back NAIA National Tournaments. Oakley was twice named the Crossroads League Coach of the Year, with the program nationally ranked in the NAIA Top 25 during his tenure.

Oakley took over the Spring Arbor program following eight seasons as the head coach at Alma. During his time he guided the program to four MIAA playoff appearance including the school's first MIAA playoff appearance in 2014. He produced the first winning season in program history and had the program ranked in the NCAA Central Region Top 10 during four seasons.

Oakley went to Alma College after a successful run as the head coach at Asbury. He led the program to three KIAC Championships and was twice named the KIAC Coach of the Year. Under his guidance Asbury made its first-ever appearance in the NAIA Region XII Playoffs and played in the NCCAA National Tournament after winning the NCCAA Mid-East Championship.

In addition to his success at the college level, Oakley coached at the club level with TNT Dynamite SC in the Midwest Regional League with two State Cup finalist appearances along with the development of future MLS player DeJuan Jones. Oakley also coached with CFC Panther SC in the Central Illinois Youth Soccer League.

Oakley played college soccer at Indiana Wesleyan and Monmouth. While at IWU, he helped the team to a Mid-Central College Conference title, a district championship and a Top 25 national ranking. Oakley was one of four players to play in every match and finished the 1994 season third in scoring.