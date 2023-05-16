CHARLESTON — Lauren Doyle had never played rugby until she arrived at Eastern Illinois University in 2009.

Fourteen years later, Doyle is one of six former EIU athletes who will be inducted as members of the Panthers Athletic Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023. The Hall of Fame weekend will take place on October 20-21, with this year's ceremony on Friday evening prior to the football team's game against Bryant University.

In addition to Doyle, wrestler Mark Gronowski, high jumper Haleigh Knapp, baseball player Jordan Kreke, softball player Hanna Mennenga and football player Collin Seibert make up the rest of the class.

Doyle, a native of Boody who graduated from Meridian High in Macon, was a four-sport athlete in high school, but none of those sports were rugby. Doyle was noticed by then-EIU rugby coach Frank Graziano during at the state track meet during her sophomore season. Doyle played volleyball, basketball and track (her least favorite sports) most of high school, then went out for soccer as a senior in hopes of skipping some track meets.

Doyle figured track was her path to college, but Graziano knew Doyle's mix of speed and strength would translate on the rugby pitch and he was right. Doyle quickly ascended the ranks, twice earning offensive MVP honors before joining the Team USA Rugby residency program two years into her EIU career.

By 2013, Doyle was a member of the Team USA Women's Rugby Sevens squad and has been a member since. She competed in her first Olympics in 2016 in Rio, where the team placed fifth, and participated again in 2021 in Tokyo. She's currently scheduled to compete for Team USA at the World Championships this fall.

Here's a look at the other inductees:

Mark Gronowski (Titusville, Florida/Wrestling/1979-82) was a standout wrestler during the program's final days as a Division II member and as the athletic department transitioned into its current Division I status. He finished his EIU career ranked third in career pins for the Panthers, behind EIU Hall of Fame selections Dave Klemm and Gene Savegnago. In 1981 Gronowski was the NCAA Division II National Champion wrestling at 167 pounds. He finished the season with a 36-5 record. As the national champion at the NCAA Division II level, Gronowski received an invitation to compete at the 1981 NCAA National Championships where he would be eliminated by future Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Schultz from Oklahoma.

Haleigh Knapp (Morris/Track & Field/2015-18) dominated the high jump during her four years. She was a seven-time event champion, winning four straight indoor high jump titles and three straight outdoor OVC crowns. She holds both the Eastern Illinois and Ohio Valley Conference records for indoor and outdoor high jump ranking and is the only EIU female athlete to ever pass the 6' mark in both indoor and outdoor high jump. Knapp was a three-time qualifier for the NCAA West Regional in outdoor track and was a second team All-American in 2018, placing 12th at the NCAA Indoor National Championships. She was the 2018 OVC Indoor and Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Jordan Kreke (Breese Mater Dei/Baseball/2006-09) was an instrumental part of the Panthers' baseball success in the late 2000's, wrapping up his career in 2009 earning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors after leading EIU to a regular season OVC championship. The prior year Kreke was a starter as the Panthers won the OVC Tournament and advanced to their second NCAA Tournament. He was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award and earned third team All-America honors in 2009. Kreke finished his career ranked in the top five in five different offensive categories, including career doubles, while still ranking in the career top 10 in RBIs. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round of the MLB Draft, reaching the Triple AAA level with Oklahoma City in five professional seasons.

Hanna Mennenga (Rantoul/Softball/2012-14) was one of the top strikeout pitchers in EIU softball history. She finished in the top five in both career wins and strikeouts despite only playing three years at EIU. Mennenga was twice named to the All-OVC team and in 2013 pitched EIU to the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title. She was named the OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2013, winning 23 games, which ranks second on the EIU single season list. She came back her senior year in 2014, winning 20 games to become the only pitcher in school history with back-to-back 20-win seasons. Mennenga added first team All-Mideast Region honors during her career.

Collin Seibert (Oswego/Football/2010-14) was a mainstay on the offensive line during a very productive offensive period. Seibert was selected as an All-American six different times in his career and was a consensus first-team All-American in 2014. He was a three-time first-team All-OVC selection and in 2013 was named the OVC Offensive Lineman of the Year as the Panthers were ranked No. 2 in the nation and featured a potent offensive attack. He was also a member of the Panthers 2012 OVC Championship team. Seibert was named to the FCS All-Decade Team as an offensive lineman for the 2010s.