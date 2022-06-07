Three Eastern Illinois players on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Texas — The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Three of the players from the Divisional Ranks are former Eastern Illinois standouts from the 1970s and 1980s to be considered for College Football Hall of Fame Voting are Pete Catan, John Jurkovic and Ted Petersen.

Former Eastern Illinois and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was inducted last December, becoming the first EIU player and second Panthers representative in the College Football Hall of Fame. Romo joined former coach Darrell Mudra.

Catan, whose nickname was "Sledgehammer," was a two-time first team All-American selection at defensive end during both the 1979 and 1980 seasons. He was a member of the 1978 NCAA Division II National Championship team and 1980 national runners-up. He held the school records for sacks in a game (6), season (21) and career (47).

Following his playing days at EIU, Catan went on to star in both the Canadian Football League and USFL, where he earned All-League honors for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) and Houston Gamblers (USFL).

Jurkovic was a two-time first team All-American at defensive end for Eastern Illinois in both 1988 and 1989. He twice was named the Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in league history to accomplish that. He led the Panthers to the 1986 conference title and twice helped EIU advance to the NCAA I-AA playoff quarterfinal round. He set the conference record with six sacks in a game and finished his career as the league leader in career sacks (27).

Following his playing days at EIU, Jurkovic went on to have a nine year career in the NFL earning second team All-League honors with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996.

Petersen was one of Eastern Illinois' first All-American selections when he earned first team honors in 1976 at center. During his EIU career, he would serve as a team captain and helped block for Nate Anderson, the school's first 1,000-yard rusher. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1977 NFL Draft with the 93rd overall pick, becoming the Panthers' highest-ever draft pick at that time.

Following his playing days at EIU, Petersen went on to play in the NFL for 10 seasons, including winning two Super Bowl Championships as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the late 1970s.

