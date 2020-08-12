‘Everyone wants to play football as soon as possible’: Illinois’ Josh Whitman and Lovie Smith are optimistic the Big Ten can pull off a spring season

There also would be eligibility and scholarship-limit issues to work out, with some Class of 2021 recruits planning to enroll early, as well as the possibility of players with NFL aspirations opting against competing in the spring to prepare for the draft. Whitman said a spring season would need to be “meaningful” to athletes.

“Everyone wants to play football as soon as possible,” Smith said “I think we can come up with a plan for a spring (season). For me, it’s more coming up with a plan for spring and fall. Not one of us has done that. Hopefully we can come up with a good plan that players can feel good about.”

Attention will turn soon to how to handle the college basketball season. Illinois has a potential top-10 team after the return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, who considered leaving to start their professional careers.

The NBA has been competing in a “bubble” environment outside Orlando, Fla., where players are isolated. Pulling that off at the college level would be difficult, Whitman said.

“I know that there’s been some conversations thrown around publicly about the idea of a college basketball bubble,” he said. “Whatever it would be, it would certainly be different than (the NBA bubble). There are some major differences between what we would be able to do and what they do there.