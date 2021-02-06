Arcola’s Aldo Garcia, a Kansas City Chiefs fan since 1993, is hoping for back-to-back Super Bowls

Garcia credited football for helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has everyone turned upside down,” said Garcia. “One thing positive throughout the year was that football was going to come. That was one of the biggest things. We lost high school football (from its regular fall time), but we had something to fall back into with the NFL and college football.”

Garcia said he has been to a few other Chiefs games, but also the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers Monday night game when the Bears played their home games at Champaign in 2002. He also attended a Raiders-Chiefs game.

“Last year when the Chiefs won (beat San Francisco 31-20) I teared up as I had waited so long and finally got to see it happen,” said Garcia. “I hope we can relieve the same moment, surrounded by family. I also want to see a great game. Last year we had Justin Otto (Arcola’s No. 1 fan) and so we are going to have him over this year as we can’t break that.

"We will have some food and enjoy the game. That is what the NFL is about — coming together as a family and enjoying the game to its fullest.”

As for the game Garcia said he feels Kansas City will win by 14. He wants it to be a convincing win..