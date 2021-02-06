Arcola’s Aldo Garcia, a Kansas City Chiefs fan since 1993, is hoping for back-to-back Super Bowls

ARCOLA — Aldo Garcia hasn't been a Kansas City Chiefs fan all his life, but he became one in 1993 when his favorite player, Joe Montana, was traded to the Chiefs.
Garcia, a 1999 Arcola graduate, got the thrill of a lifetime when Kansas City won the Super Bowl last year.
“It had been a long time waiting,” said Garcia. “The last couple of years have been a great time to be a Chiefs fan. The last three years, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has brought new life to the city. He seems like a very humble guy with Jesus in his heart and he is a good role model, which I like to see.”
Last season, Garcia and his wife Blanca attended the American Football Conference championship game in 2020, and Garcia looked into going this year.
“I looked at the prices (limited attendance due to COVID-19) and they were a little high for me,” said Garcia. “The cheapest was $800 and they had a ticket for $5,000 and it was in the second section, eighth row. So we didn’t get to make it this year. As we usually do, we sat around the house and watched the game as a family.”
Garcia even had an offer to go from Mattoon’s Tom Butler, a Buffalo Bills fan, but the cost was too high.
Kansas City plays Tampa Bay at Tampa in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The Chiefs are 16-2 and Tampa is 14-5.
Did Garcia think the Chiefs would be this good again?
“They had been preaching the ‘ride back’ thing and I thought we had a good chance to be in contention for the Super Bowl, but there for a little bit in December we had a couple of games that we were barely squeaking by," Garcia said. "When it came to the playoffs we turned the switch on and have been like a well-oiled machine. We are well-rounded — not just a one player team. I like them a lot.”
Garcia, a former Arcola assistant football coach in 2015 when the Purple Riders won the Class 1A state title as well as 2016, said what he likes about this year’s Chiefs team is the defense.
“I like how our defense is mediocre at best, but we showed up at the right times," he said. "The defense is really, really good at getting turnovers and significant plays. Honey Badger (Tyrann Mathieu) is one of the best safeties around now.
"Of course I am excited with our offense. We have Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mahomes, and if they stick around the possibilities are endless for this team. We have a lot of weapons where they could score and take any team down when going on all cylinders.”
Garcia wasn’t too happy that analysts were picking Buffalo to win the AFC title.
“The analysts thought Buffalo was going to be a better team,” said Garcia. “If it wasn’t for the muffed punt they would have only scored the last touchdown. I wanted to have a convincing win to keep the people that want to talk bad about the Chiefs quiet and stop saying how we are not well-rounded. I am glad we were able to seal the deal.”
Kansas City beat Buffalo 38-24, but led 38-15 in the fourth quarter. It was the third straight AFC championship game appearance for the Chiefs.
Garcia, who helped coach the Arcola Junior Football League for six years, has his entire family being Kansas City fans now.
“I turned them from the darkside,” said Garcia. “Both Boys (Aldo Jr., a sophomore, and Eduardo, a sixth grader) liked the Green Bay Packers. I turned them to the side of light. They are not diehard fans like myself, but both boys and my daughters (Daniella, a senior, and Karina, a fourth grader) like Mahomes.
"Karina drew a photo of Mahomes last year before the Super Bowl and gave it to me and that was cool. I bought the kids jerseys of Hill, Kelce and Mahomes, and I got my wife a Mahomes jersey. We will all wear something Chiefs-related Sunday. Our slogan is ‘God, Family and Football.’ We like to be together watching football on Sundays.”
Garcia credited football for helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has everyone turned upside down,” said Garcia. “One thing positive throughout the year was that football was going to come. That was one of the biggest things. We lost high school football (from its regular fall time), but we had something to fall back into with the NFL and college football.”
Garcia said he has been to a few other Chiefs games, but also the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers Monday night game when the Bears played their home games at Champaign in 2002. He also attended a Raiders-Chiefs game.
“Last year when the Chiefs won (beat San Francisco 31-20) I teared up as I had waited so long and finally got to see it happen,” said Garcia. “I hope we can relieve the same moment, surrounded by family. I also want to see a great game. Last year we had Justin Otto (Arcola’s No. 1 fan) and so we are going to have him over this year as we can’t break that.
"We will have some food and enjoy the game. That is what the NFL is about — coming together as a family and enjoying the game to its fullest.”
As for the game Garcia said he feels Kansas City will win by 14. He wants it to be a convincing win..
“Winning one Super Bowl was great, winning two would be the greatest,” said Garcia. “There is a lot more where this is coming from. Once we win, if we win we will stamp our team legacy in the NFL record books as one of the better teams that has been around for a bit."
A Chiefs win would mark the first back-to-back Super Bowl titles since New England achieved it in 2003 and 2004.
"My only thought is if not for linebacker Dee Ford being offsides vs. New England (in the 2019 AFC championship game) we could be talking about a third straight," Garcia said. "It is going to be a battle. I am sure Tom Brady is not going out without a fight. I think overall Kansas City has more weapons to get it done than the Buccaneers.”
On the other hand, Garcia said he knows Kansas City might not win.
“The best team is going to win and if that is the Buccaneers, then I tip my hat to them,” said Garcia. “If they can get it done it is going to be tough.”