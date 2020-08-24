Bears GM Ryan Pace sees a turnaround season ahead: ‘I love the mindset of this team.’ But what if he’s wrong?

“We all have the same goals and the same vision for this season,” Pace said. “Last year was disappointing for all of us. That starts with me. That’s hard to swallow. It’s disappointing. There were a number of factors that went into that. But it was about being real with ourselves this offseason and making hard decisions, whether it’s the roster or our staff or all the different things we’re doing here at Halas (Hall). All those hard decisions, I feel like, have been made or continue to be made.”

The 2020 season will start soon with the Bears attempting to climb through what they believe is a window of opportunity to get back into the playoffs and Super Bowl hunt. Perhaps on a regular basis.

Still, in the NFL, a window of opportunity quickly can turn into a guillotine.

Pace, though, remains straightforward with how he hopes he and the Bears are judged this season.

“By us winning football games,” he said directly. “By us taking a step. By us taking a season that’s going to be very different no doubt, yet we handle it better. We adjust better. We adapt better. And ultimately we win more games.”

Pace sees all that happening. He sees the makings of a special season. He genuinely sees the Bears as a playoff team.

They should be judged as such. From the top down.

