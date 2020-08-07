‘He’s really, really hungry and really eager to get back on the field’: A closer look at Akiem Hicks and the Bears defensive line in 2020

“There are some guys on our team that do some things that Eddie does just as well; they just haven’t done it in that position for as long. Eddie’s been the anchor point in the middle for five years now. Through experience, you learn. Eddie didn’t just arrive in his first year and have all that ability. He learned how to play the game. We’ve got some guys who are getting more experience in those positions and are learning to play the nose position at a high level.”

Pace pointed to Roy Robertson-Harris, Bilal Nichols and veterans John Jenkins and Brent Urban as important depth to help make up for Goldman’s absence. Rodgers said they have trained Nichols, Jenkins and Abdullah Anderson at nose tackle and are training Urban there now.

“And then you factor in Jay Rodgers, who I think is an outstanding coach, it gives us a lot of confidence with that position,” Pace said. “And then we are always looking at ways to improve our team and our roster. There (are) a lot of avenues for us to do that. It doesn’t mean it has to be right now. But there will be opportunities ahead of us as well.”

Fresh face

John Jenkins begins his eighth NFL season with an opportunity in front of him with Goldman out.