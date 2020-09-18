Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to Coles County and the surrounding area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 2.5 million youth strap on a helmet and play football every year, but only a select few — about .09 percent — ever make it to the National Football League.

A large majority of the players from Illinois to make the NFL are — naturally — from in and around the state's biggest city, Chicago. But Central Illinois has a long connection to the NFL, dating back to the Decatur Staleys, who would eventually become the Chicago Bears.

Here's a list of all the players with connections to the JG-TC area who have played in the NFL:

Jeff Gossett, punter, Charleston

Gossett was a star quarterback for the Trojans and went on to play at his hometown college at Eastern Illinois, where he was a punter and also a star on the Panthers’ baseball team.

Gossett was drafted by the New York Mets in baseball and played two seasons in the minors before trying his hand at the NFL. He punted for Kansas City, Cleveland, two USFL teams and Houston before signing with the Raiders in 1988. He was with the Raiders until 1996, making the Pro Bowl in 1991.

Terry Miller, linebacker, Arcola