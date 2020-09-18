Here's a look at all the NFL players who have had ties to Coles County and the surrounding area

More than 2.5 million youth strap on a helmet and play football every year, but only a select few — about .09 percent — ever make it to the National Football League.
A large majority of the players from Illinois to make the NFL are — naturally — from in and around the state's biggest city, Chicago. But Central Illinois has a long connection to the NFL, dating back to the Decatur Staleys, who would eventually become the Chicago Bears.
Here's a list of all the players with connections to the JG-TC area who have played in the NFL:
Jeff Gossett, punter, Charleston
Gossett was a star quarterback for the Trojans and went on to play at his hometown college at Eastern Illinois, where he was a punter and also a star on the Panthers’ baseball team.
Gossett was drafted by the New York Mets in baseball and played two seasons in the minors before trying his hand at the NFL. He punted for Kansas City, Cleveland, two USFL teams and Houston before signing with the Raiders in 1988. He was with the Raiders until 1996, making the Pro Bowl in 1991.
Terry Miller, linebacker, Arcola
Miller was a feared player at Arcola, where he played guard, quarterback and running back. Also a star in basketball and track, Miller chose football and played at Illinois — though he also competed in basketball and track at various times during his time at Illinois. On the football team, he was a starting linebacker, was named to the All Big 10 team on defense as a senior, and is still one of the leaders for career interceptions by a linebacker.
Miller was taken by Detroit in the eighth round of the 1968 NFL Draft. He played in 41 games for Detroit and St. Louis, starting 10.
Rick Duncan, punter, Mattoon
Duncan was a standout kicker at Mattoon, then played at East Montana in college.
In 1967, Duncan was signed by the Bears, but later released. He landed with Denver as a kicker that season, making 2 of 5 field goals attempted and all three extra points. He played for Philadelphia in 1968 and Detroit in 1969, punting eight times for a 38.1 yards average.
Ray Fisher, defensive tackle, Charleston
Fisher played football and track at Eastern State in high school. He earned a scholarship to Eastern Illinois, where he was in football track and wrestling. He was a three-year starter at defensive tackle in football, then played football from 1956 to 1958 with the Marine Corps.
Fisher was signed as an undrafted free agent by Pittsburgh in 1959. He played one season for the Steelers, starting all 12 games he played at defensive tackle, though he played on offense as well.
George Corbett, running back, Arthur
Corbett dominated the field at Millikin, leading the Big Blue to a 24-4-2 record during his time there.
After graduating from Millikin, Corbett was signed by the Chicago Bears. He was a backup to Red Grange for much of his seven seasons with the Bears, from 1932-38, and a roommate of Bronco Nagurski. During that time, Corbett rushed for 425 yards and had 250 yards receiving. He scored two touchdowns.
Lennie High, end, Bement
A three-sport athlete at Bement, High played both baseball and football at Eastern Illinois and played in EIU’s first homecoming game.
After college, High took a job in the syrup house at the A.E. Staley factory. In September 1920, he tried out for the Decatur Staleys football team and in the opening game on Oct. 3 against the Moline Tractors, High subbed in for George Halas at right end. That was the only game he played.
Roy Adkins, guard, Bement
After a scandal in which Adkins and Millikin teammate Sid Gepford joined the Decatur Staleys to help defeat Taylorville, Adkins joined the Decatur Staleys to help beat Taylorville, then played the rest of the season with the team.
Fred Wakefield, defensive end, Tuscola
The 6-foot-8 Wakefield attracted the attention of Illinois with his performance with the Warriors at linebacker, then at Illinois turned his 220-pound frame into 280 pounds.
Wakefield wasn’t drafted, but signed with Arizona and immediately worked into the starting lineup. He was a starter for two seasons for the Cardinals, returning an interception for a touchdown as a rookie. He posted 6 ½ sacks in three seasons, but after an injury he switched to right tackle in his fourth year and tight end his fifth — he caught two passes for 24 yards. He finished his career playing defensive end in Oakland.
Dick Klein, tackle, Danville Schlarman
A Pana native, Klein attended Schlarman as a junior and senior, where his size (6-4, 250 pounds) drew the attention of the University of Georgia. But after one season, Klein left Georgia, joined the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He returned to college at the University of Iowa, where he played both right tackle and defensive tackle and was a teammate of Alex Karras.
After an All-American junior season, Klein left Iowa and joined the Chicago Bears. Klein was a starter at right tackle for the Bears in 1959, then went to Dallas. In 1960, Klein switched to defensive tackle and made a Pro Bowl for the Boston Patriots in 1962. He switched back to right tackle the following year and played two years for Oakland.
Herb Siegert, guard, Pana
After beginning his college playing career at Illinois Wesleyan, Siegert served in World War II for the Marines. After his service, Siegert played at the University of Illinois, where he helped lead a win against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in 1947. He was team captain and All-American in 1948.
Siegert was picked in the 18th round of the 1949 NFL Draft, by Washington. He played in 36 games in three seasons, notching two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Wayne Siegert, tackle, Pana
Siegert followed his brother Herb as the anchor of the offensive line at Illinois.
Signed by Washington out of college, Siegert played four games for the New York Yanks in 1951.
Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!