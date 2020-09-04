NFL is now betting big on once-taboo gambling industry

"There's sports betting, there's daily fantasy, there's casinos, so there's a lot of different aspects to these businesses," said Mac Freeman, the Broncos' chief commercial officer.

"I think what you'll find with us carving those first tracks through the field you'll see other teams follow pretty quickly as states come on" board with sports gambling, Freeman said.

Freeman said the trio of deals with three very different gambling outfits is a result of the Broncos "bringing order to what was sort of a chaotic environment."

"Because in the clutter just taking any deal you can get, probably no one actually gets true value out of it. So, I think we got a very favorable response from all of the partners and they were thrilled that we were going to limit these and then work hard to craft space for all of them so we could deliver a real value for them," Freeman said.

No, the new gambling partnerships won't make up for revenue lost during the coronavirus crisis, which has forced many teams, including Denver's, to open the season without fans but with crowd noise pumped in instead.