The Chicago Bears never have fired a coach during the season, but Matt Nagy’s job status is in the spotlight after ‘embarrassing’ loss to the Packers

According to an Elias Sports tweet Monday, the Bears are just the second team in NFL history to endure a five-game losing streak immediately after winning five of their first six games. The 1967 San Francisco 49ers started 5-1 and then lost their next six.

The Bears never have fired a coach in season. Not Marc Trestman after a 55-14 loss to the Packers dropped the Bears to 3-6 in 2014. And not John Fox after the Bears lost five straight in 2017, including back-to-back embarrassments against the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers, to drop to 3-9. Both were fired after the final game in those seasons.

And so it would appear Nagy, who is 25-18 over three seasons, has five games to stockpile evidence for his case that the McCaskey family should keep him around. The Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions already have fired their head coaches this season.

Nagy said Sunday night he was more focused on keeping his team together amid the challenges than he was worried about losing his job. He reiterated that Monday while also saying he understands the potential ramifications of such a slide.

“That’s all a part of our business,” Nagy said. “Not just head coaches but coordinators, position coaches, all of our families, we all sign up for that. That comes along with where we’re at.