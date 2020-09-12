TUPPER: Ready for some football, even with the changes

Everyone has a favorite sport and if it gets your juices flowing, go for it. For me, it’s football.

What the NFL has had in its favor is the ability to watch these other sports feel their way. They’ve seen the NBA bubble, Major League Baseball’s response to virus outbreaks and how colleges have struggled with the decision to play or postpone play.

What the NFL has somehow done is plot a course steered by an unflinching determination to conduct business as usual. Never has the league suggested its season was in doubt. It may have done away with pre-season games and it may have instituted strict health and safety protocols, but its stance on the virus made it seem as though the NFL shield was always stronger than the will of some virus.

Circumstances are different for high schools and on college campuses and I’m not judging their decisions to play or not play. But one can’t help but root for the NFL and its willingness to stand tall and charge on, disease be damned.

Sure, it’s not quite business as usual. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid orchestrated his team’s victory Thursday from inside a wraparound face shield heavily fogged by his own breath. Someone get that poor guy windshield wipers.