Bryson DeChambeau's commitment to trying something new pays off

Change doesn't always guarantee success.

“It's about being aware of that risk, trying to be really intelligent about making big changes and big progressions in a way you can hopefully mitigate risk as much as possible. But the risk is still there,” Como said. “He put a lot on the line.”

He built his body, sure, adding some 40 pounds of muscle and mass. DeChambeau said he weighed 235 pounds, and he wants to add 10 more pounds. He's a steak-and-potato guy, along with protein shakes that he was drinking down the fairway in the final hour and in the middle of his news conference. He's relentless.

It then was time to apply his new body to a swing that would be stronger, enough to send a golf ball some 200 mph off the face of his driver. Even the practice swing is so powerful that DeChambeau occasionally will huff and puff, much like an Olympic weightlifter, before he steps to the ball.

It worked when he won at Detroit Golf Club in early July, and 16 of his tee shots went at least 350 yards. It worked reasonably well at the PGA Championship, the first major experiment, when his 66-66 weekend gave him a tie for fourth.

Winged Foot? Why not?