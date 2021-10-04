Charleston girls golf headed back to state tournament

AUBURN — The Charleston girls golf team took second place at the Class 1A Auburn Sectional on Monday, ending a three-year absence with its sixth appearance at state since 2013.

Charleston beat third-place Quincy Notre Dame at Edgewood Golf Course by one stroke to capture the state berth (the top two teams advance). The Trojans finished second to Effingham St. Anthony, which won with a team score of 323. Charleston had a team score of 374. Mattoon finished fourth with a 389.

The Class 1A and 2A girls state finals will be held in Decatur with the 1A finals teeing off at Red Tail Run Golf Course on Friday. Class 2A begins Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course.

This group at Charleston represents a new generation of success for the Trojans golf program. Coached by Todd Keating, the Trojans were led on Monday by senior Stacey Zerbst's 88 and junior Madeline Sanders' 93. Junior Delaney Meister shot a 95 and senior Taryn Pearson completed the team scoring with a 98.

The run of five straight state appearances from 2013 to 2017 was led by Lauren and Paige Chappell, along with Ainslinn Parrish, Ally O'Dell and Haley Walker, among others. That run included a third place finish at state in 2015, a state title in 2016, and three individual titles for Lauren Chappell (2013, 2014 and 2016).

St. Anthony had an impressive performance to win the tournament. Senior Ellie Wegman shot a team-best 79, which was good for second-place in the individual standings. Junior Lauren Schwing shot an 81 and finished tied for fourth with teammate Nina Hakman. Freshman Addie Krouse rounded out the Bulldog scoring with an 82, which was seventh in the individual standings.

Jacksonville Routt's Addie Dobson was medalist with a 72.

