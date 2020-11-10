Kindred: The Masters a captivating event for all types of golf fans, even this year

It wasn’t her forte … just her escape.

How did the Kindreds know the Masters was a big deal? We saw how a mother in her 60s, 70s, 80s and into her 90s was captivated by it.

She watched golf on TV an unusual amount anyway, in part because her husband tuned in. Even after our father died in 2005, she was a regular Nielsen ratings point.

“I just love the scenery,” she would say. “The places they play are so beautiful.”

Who won? Who didn’t? She wasn’t as much interested in that, though she did have her favorites. Phil Mickelson was one. “Phil,” she called him. Tiger Woods was another. She went for the headliners.

The Masters was different. She enjoyed the scenery of Augusta National to be sure. Who doesn’t? But it was the one tournament she cared deeply about who won.

The Masters brings that out in us, whether you play every week or have never swung a 9 iron. On the back nine of her life, our mother rarely missed a day of Masters coverage and was particularly diligent to watch on Sunday.

That’s when the winner would be decided and the drama of it all nudged her to the edge of her seat. By the time she passed in 2018, it was a lift chair.