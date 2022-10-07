Mattoon boys golf just misses cut

NORMAL — The Mattoon boys team fell just outside of the cut on Friday at the Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

The Green Wave shot a team score of 326 to finish ninth overall, four shots behind eighth place Chicago Marmion Academy.

Evan Diedrich shot a team-best opening round 77, followed by Madden Johnson (82), Stewart Druin (83) and Blaine Powers (84). Individually, Diedrich is 24th overall and advanced to Saturday's final round.

Also advancing individually were Charleston's Hudson Meister who is tied for 34th with a score of 79.

In Class 1A, tied for the lead in the individual competition is Vandalia junior Conner McCall whose 73 matched Rockford Lutheran's Jake Guse and Centralia Christ our Rock Lutherans' Parker Boehne.

GIRLS

Class 1A state tournament

Blair Powers shot an 86 at Red Tail Run in Decatur and sat right outside the cut line at press time on Friday. Just a few golfers remained on the course.

Finishing just outside the cut were Charleston's Delaney Meister, who shot a 90, and Madeline Sanders, who shot a 93.