112922-mat-spt-schedule_merged

local
Mattoon-Charleston schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Wabash Valley, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Urbana at Charleston, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Girls Basketball
Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Waubonsee, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Taylorville at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Bethalto Civic Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.
College
EIU Swimming vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn, 6 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Kaskaskia, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Morton, 2 p.m.(tncms-asset)b225bf88-0f49-51ca-872c-019702bdee8e[0](/tncms-asset)
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 4 .800 —
Philadelphia 11 9 .550 5
Toronto 10 9 .526 5½
Brooklyn 10 11 .476 6½
New York 9 11 .450 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 11 9 .550 —
Washington 10 10 .500 1
Miami 10 11 .476 1½
Charlotte 6 14 .300 5
Orlando 5 15 .250 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 5 .737 —
Cleveland 13 7 .650 1½
Indiana 11 8 .579 3
Chicago 8 11 .421 6
Detroit 5 17 .227 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 12 8 .600 —
New Orleans 11 8 .579 ½
Dallas 9 10 .474 2½
San Antonio 6 15 .286 6½
Houston 5 14 .263 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 12 7 .632 —
Portland 11 9 .550 1½
Utah 12 10 .545 1½
Minnesota 10 10 .500 2½
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 6 .684 —
L.A. Clippers 12 9 .571 2
Sacramento 10 8 .556 2½
Golden State 11 10 .524 3
L.A. Lakers 7 11 .389 5½
Sunday’s results
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
Golden State 137, Minnesota 114
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100
Miami 106, Atlanta 98
Boston 130, Washington 121
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
Memphis 127, New York 123
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
Monday’s games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, (n)
Minnesota at Washington, (n)
Charlotte at Boston, (n)
Cleveland at Toronto, (n)
Orlando at Brooklyn, (n)
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, (n)
Chicago at Utah, (n)
Houston at Denver, (n)
Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Tuesday’s games
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199
Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256
N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196
New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205
Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232
Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231
Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286
Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282
Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276
Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216
Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187
N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232
Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203
Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310
Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253
Week 12
Thursday’s results
Buffalo 28, Detroit 25
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Sunday’s results
Carolina 23, Denver 10
Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16
Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT
Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27
Miami 30, Houston 15
N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10
Washington 19, Atlanta 13
L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24
Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT
Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10
San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0
Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33
Monday’s game
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, (n)
Week 12
Thursday’s game
Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Cleveland at Houston, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Green Bay at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon
Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday’s game
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47
Toronto 23 13 5 5 31 69 59
Detroit 20 11 5 4 26 66 61
Tampa Bay 20 12 7 1 25 69 63
Florida 21 10 8 3 23 73 71
Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73
Buffalo 21 9 12 0 18 76 73
Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 67 71
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
New Jersey 22 18 4 0 36 82 48
N.Y. Islanders 23 15 8 0 30 77 59
Carolina 22 11 6 5 27 61 61
Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 77 70
N.Y. Rangers 22 10 8 4 24 66 62
Washington 23 9 11 3 21 62 74
Philadelphia 22 7 10 5 19 53 74
Columbus 20 7 12 1 15 58 84
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 22 12 6 4 28 84 65
Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 63 53
Colorado 19 12 6 1 25 68 47
St. Louis 21 11 10 0 22 62 74
Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62
Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65
Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70
Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 80 61
Seattle 21 13 5 3 29 75 60
Los Angeles 24 12 9 3 27 77 82
Edmonton 21 11 10 0 22 70 75
Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 61 68
Vancouver 22 9 10 3 21 79 83
San Jose 24 7 13 4 18 72 89
Anaheim 22 6 15 1 13 58 94
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s results
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3
Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2
Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT
Seattle 5, Anaheim 4
Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Monday’s results
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, (n)
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, (n)
Toronto at Detroit, (n)
Vegas at Columbus, (n)
Dallas at St. Louis, (n)
Florida at Edmonton, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.