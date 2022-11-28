112922-mat-spt-schedule_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon-Charleston schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Wabash Valley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Mahomet-Seymour at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Urbana at Charleston, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Girls Basketball

Mattoon at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Taylorville, 7:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Waubonsee, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Taylorville at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Mattoon at Bethalto Civic Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.

College

EIU Swimming vs. IUPUI, 11 a.m.

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn, 6 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Kaskaskia, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Morton, 2 p.m.(tncms-asset)b225bf88-0f49-51ca-872c-019702bdee8e[0](/tncms-asset)

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 16 4 .800 —

Philadelphia 11 9 .550 5

Toronto 10 9 .526 5½

Brooklyn 10 11 .476 6½

New York 9 11 .450 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 11 9 .550 —

Washington 10 10 .500 1

Miami 10 11 .476 1½

Charlotte 6 14 .300 5

Orlando 5 15 .250 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 14 5 .737 —

Cleveland 13 7 .650 1½

Indiana 11 8 .579 3

Chicago 8 11 .421 6

Detroit 5 17 .227 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 12 8 .600 —

New Orleans 11 8 .579 ½

Dallas 9 10 .474 2½

San Antonio 6 15 .286 6½

Houston 5 14 .263 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 12 7 .632 —

Portland 11 9 .550 1½

Utah 12 10 .545 1½

Minnesota 10 10 .500 2½

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 13 6 .684 —

L.A. Clippers 12 9 .571 2

Sacramento 10 8 .556 2½

Golden State 11 10 .524 3

L.A. Lakers 7 11 .389 5½

Sunday’s results

Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

Golden State 137, Minnesota 114

L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

Miami 106, Atlanta 98

Boston 130, Washington 121

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

Memphis 127, New York 123

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

Monday’s games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, (n)

Minnesota at Washington, (n)

Charlotte at Boston, (n)

Cleveland at Toronto, (n)

Orlando at Brooklyn, (n)

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, (n)

Chicago at Utah, (n)

Houston at Denver, (n)

Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Tuesday’s games

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199

Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256

N.Y. Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196

New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205

Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220

Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232

Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227

Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231

Cleveland 4 7 0 .364 263 286

Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243

L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282

Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276

Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216

Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187

N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232

Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203

Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266

New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310

Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283

Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173

Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281

Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321

L.A. Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253

Week 12

Thursday’s results

Buffalo 28, Detroit 25

Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Minnesota 33, New England 26

Sunday’s results

Carolina 23, Denver 10

Cincinnati 20, Tennessee 16

Cleveland 23, Tampa Bay 17, OT

Jacksonville 28, Baltimore 27

Miami 30, Houston 15

N.Y. Jets 31, Chicago 10

Washington 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Chargers 25, Arizona 24

Las Vegas 40, Seattle 34, OT

Kansas City 26, L.A. Rams 10

San Francisco 13, New Orleans 0

Philadelphia 40, Green Bay 33

Monday’s game

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, (n)

Week 12

Thursday’s game

Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, noon

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon

Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Miami at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday’s game

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 21 18 3 0 36 85 47

Toronto 23 13 5 5 31 69 59

Detroit 20 11 5 4 26 66 61

Tampa Bay 20 12 7 1 25 69 63

Florida 21 10 8 3 23 73 71

Montreal 21 11 9 1 23 65 73

Buffalo 21 9 12 0 18 76 73

Ottawa 21 8 12 1 17 67 71

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

New Jersey 22 18 4 0 36 82 48

N.Y. Islanders 23 15 8 0 30 77 59

Carolina 22 11 6 5 27 61 61

Pittsburgh 22 11 8 3 25 77 70

N.Y. Rangers 22 10 8 4 24 66 62

Washington 23 9 11 3 21 62 74

Philadelphia 22 7 10 5 19 53 74

Columbus 20 7 12 1 15 58 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 22 12 6 4 28 84 65

Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 63 53

Colorado 19 12 6 1 25 68 47

St. Louis 21 11 10 0 22 62 74

Minnesota 21 10 9 2 22 62 62

Nashville 20 9 9 2 20 53 65

Arizona 20 7 10 3 17 54 70

Chicago 21 6 11 4 16 52 78

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 23 16 6 1 33 80 61

Seattle 21 13 5 3 29 75 60

Los Angeles 24 12 9 3 27 77 82

Edmonton 21 11 10 0 22 70 75

Calgary 21 9 9 3 21 61 68

Vancouver 22 9 10 3 21 79 83

San Jose 24 7 13 4 18 72 89

Anaheim 22 6 15 1 13 58 94

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 7, Chicago 2

Vancouver 4, San Jose 3, OT

Seattle 5, Anaheim 4

Ottawa 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Monday’s results

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, (n)

Toronto at Detroit, (n)

Vegas at Columbus, (n)

Dallas at St. Louis, (n)

Florida at Edmonton, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

