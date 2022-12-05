120622-mat-spt-schedule_merged

local

Mattoon-Charleston schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Boys Basketball

Mahomet Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Westville, Parke Heritage (Ind.) at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

College

EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Bradley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wrestling

Charleston, Warrensburg-Latham, Eisenhower, MacArthur at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

Mattoon, Danville, Normal University at Urbana, 6:30 p.m.

College

Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Ball State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Girls Basketball

Effingham at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

College

EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Early Bird

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mattoon at Bloomington-Pekin Super Dual, 10 a.m.

College

EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m.

EIU Women’s Basketball at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Olney Central, 3 p.m.

Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Olney Central, 1 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 19 5 .792 —

Philadelphia 12 11 .522 6½

Toronto 12 11 .522 6½

Brooklyn 13 12 .520 6½

New York 11 13 .458 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 13 10 .565 —

Miami 11 12 .478 2

Washington 11 13 .458 2½

Charlotte 7 16 .304 6

Orlando 5 19 .208 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 16 6 .727 —

Cleveland 15 9 .625 2

Indiana 12 11 .522 4½

Chicago 9 14 .391 7½

Detroit 6 19 .240 11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 15 8 .652 —

Memphis 14 9 .609 1

Dallas 11 11 .500 3½

Houston 6 17 .261 9

San Antonio 6 18 .250 9½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 9 .609 —

Portland 13 11 .542 1½

Utah 14 12 .538 1½

Minnesota 11 12 .478 3

Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 16 7 .696 —

Sacramento 13 9 .591 2½

Golden State 13 11 .542 3½

L.A. Clippers 13 11 .542 3½

L.A. Lakers 10 12 .455 5½

Sunday’s games

New Orleans 121, Denver 106

Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95

Boston 103, Brooklyn 92

L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119

Memphis 122, Detroit 112

New York 92, Cleveland 81

Sacramento 110, Chicago 101

Portland 116, Indiana 100

Monday’s games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, (n)

Milwaukee at Orlando, (n)

Boston at Toronto, (n)

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, (n)

Miami at Memphis, (n)

Philadelphia at Houston, (n)

Phoenix at Dallas, (n)

Indiana at Golden State, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Football

College bowls

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 10:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, Boston

Louisville vs. Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta

Jackson St. vs. NC Central, 10 a.m.

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, N.M.

BYU vs. SMU, 1:15 p.m.

LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif.

Fresno St. vs. Washington St., 2:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

Rice vs. Southern Miss., 4:45 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas

No. 17 Oregon St. vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas

North Texas vs. Boise St., 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C.

Marshall vs. UConn, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, Idaho

San Jose St. vs. E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla.

Liberty vs. Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans

South Alabama vs. W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. Air Force, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.

Houston vs. Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl, Dallas

Memphis vs. Utah St., 2:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 5:45 p.m.

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md.

UCF vs. Duke, 1 p.m.

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.

Arkansas vs. Kansas, 4:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl, San Diego

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas Bowl, Houston

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, New York

Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 7 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, N.C.

No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming vs. Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville

Kentucky vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., 11 a.m.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Peach Bowl, Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 12 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas

No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 12 p.m.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

National Championship

Englewood, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

Thursday’s result

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Sunday’s results

Baltimore 10, Denver 9

Cleveland 27, Houston 14

Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 19

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22

Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10

Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday’s game

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, (n)

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 23 20 3 0 40 93 49

Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66

Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75

Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76

Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83

Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83

Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92

Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57

Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69

N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66

Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78

N.Y. Rangers 26 11 10 5 27 76 76

Washington 26 10 12 4 24 71 83

Philadelphia 25 8 12 5 21 59 82

Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72

Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59

Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74

Colorado 22 13 8 1 27 75 61

Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70

St. Louis 24 11 13 0 22 69 90

Arizona 22 7 11 4 18 59 78

Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 26 18 7 1 37 90 68

Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75

Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97

Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 87 90

Calgary 24 11 10 3 25 73 74

Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95

San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103

Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday’s games

Colorado at Philadelphia, (n)

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Vegas at Boston, (n)

Washington at Edmonton, (n)

Arizona at Calgary, (n)

Montreal at Vancouver, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.