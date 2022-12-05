120622-mat-spt-schedule_merged

local
Mattoon-Charleston schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
Mahomet Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Westville, Parke Heritage (Ind.) at Charleston, 5:30 p.m.
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
College
EIU Women’s Basketball vs. Bradley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Wrestling
Charleston, Warrensburg-Latham, Eisenhower, MacArthur at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.
Mattoon, Danville, Normal University at Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
College
Lake Land Men’s Basketball vs. Lewis & Clark, 7 p.m.
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Ball State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Girls Basketball
Effingham at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth at Mattoon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Charleston at Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
College
EIU Track & Field hosting EIU Early Bird
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Olney Richland County at Mattoon, 7 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln at Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mattoon at Bloomington-Pekin Super Dual, 10 a.m.
College
EIU Men’s Basketball vs. Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
EIU Women’s Basketball at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Lake Land Men’s Basketball at Olney Central, 3 p.m.
Lake Land Women’s Basketball at Olney Central, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 19 5 .792 —
Philadelphia 12 11 .522 6½
Toronto 12 11 .522 6½
Brooklyn 13 12 .520 6½
New York 11 13 .458 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 10 .565 —
Miami 11 12 .478 2
Washington 11 13 .458 2½
Charlotte 7 16 .304 6
Orlando 5 19 .208 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 6 .727 —
Cleveland 15 9 .625 2
Indiana 12 11 .522 4½
Chicago 9 14 .391 7½
Detroit 6 19 .240 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 15 8 .652 —
Memphis 14 9 .609 1
Dallas 11 11 .500 3½
Houston 6 17 .261 9
San Antonio 6 18 .250 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 9 .609 —
Portland 13 11 .542 1½
Utah 14 12 .538 1½
Minnesota 11 12 .478 3
Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 7 .696 —
Sacramento 13 9 .591 2½
Golden State 13 11 .542 3½
L.A. Clippers 13 11 .542 3½
L.A. Lakers 10 12 .455 5½
Sunday’s games
New Orleans 121, Denver 106
Phoenix 133, San Antonio 95
Boston 103, Brooklyn 92
L.A. Lakers 130, Washington 119
Memphis 122, Detroit 112
New York 92, Cleveland 81
Sacramento 110, Chicago 101
Portland 116, Indiana 100
Monday’s games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, (n)
Milwaukee at Orlando, (n)
Boston at Toronto, (n)
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, (n)
Miami at Memphis, (n)
Philadelphia at Houston, (n)
Phoenix at Dallas, (n)
Indiana at Golden State, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Detroit at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Football
College bowls
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 10:30 a.m.
Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl, Boston
Louisville vs. Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Celebration Bowl, Atlanta
Jackson St. vs. NC Central, 10 a.m.
New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque, N.M.
BYU vs. SMU, 1:15 p.m.
LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif.
Fresno St. vs. Washington St., 2:30 p.m.
LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, Ala.
Rice vs. Southern Miss., 4:45 p.m.
Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas
No. 17 Oregon St. vs. Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas
North Texas vs. Boise St., 8:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C.
Marshall vs. UConn, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise, Idaho
San Jose St. vs. E. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla.
Liberty vs. Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans
South Alabama vs. W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas
Baylor vs. Air Force, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla.
Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La.
Houston vs. Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit
New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl, Dallas
Memphis vs. Utah St., 2:15 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 5:45 p.m.
Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 9:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md.
UCF vs. Duke, 1 p.m.
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn.
Arkansas vs. Kansas, 4:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl, San Diego
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas Bowl, Houston
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl, New York
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m.
Alamo Bowl, San Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 7 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, 11 a.m.
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl, Nashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, 11 a.m.
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., 11 a.m.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
Peach Bowl, Atlanta
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.
Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 12 p.m.
Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 12 p.m.
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
National Championship
Englewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
Week 13
Thursday’s result
Buffalo 24, New England 10
Sunday’s results
Baltimore 10, Denver 9
Cleveland 27, Houston 14
Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14
Green Bay 28, Chicago 19
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22
Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10
Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT
San Francisco 33, Miami 17
Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23
Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24
Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20
Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19
Open: Arizona, Carolina
Monday’s game
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, (n)
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday, Dec. 12
New England at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 23 20 3 0 40 93 49
Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66
Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75
Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76
Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83
Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83
Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92
Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57
Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66
Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78
N.Y. Rangers 26 11 10 5 27 76 76
Washington 26 10 12 4 24 71 83
Philadelphia 25 8 12 5 21 59 82
Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59
Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74
Colorado 22 13 8 1 27 75 61
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70
St. Louis 24 11 13 0 22 69 90
Arizona 22 7 11 4 18 59 78
Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 26 18 7 1 37 90 68
Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75
Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97
Edmonton 25 14 11 0 28 87 90
Calgary 24 11 10 3 25 73 74
Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95
San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103
Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s games
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Monday’s games
Colorado at Philadelphia, (n)
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, (n)
Vegas at Boston, (n)
Washington at Edmonton, (n)
Arizona at Calgary, (n)
Montreal at Vancouver, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.