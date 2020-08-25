Area roundup: Charleston girls golf, Mattoon boys golf post wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Hannah Harpster fired a 42 to lead all golfers at the Charleston Country Club Monday. Her score helped Charleston down Taylorville 190-238.

Three other members of the CHS golf team shot better than the best player for Taylorville. They were Taryn Pearson (45), Stacey Zerbst (51) and Rileigh Babbs (52).

Charelston tennis falls

CHARLESTON — In the season-opener of the Charleston tennis team, perennial power Teutopolis was too much, winning 9-0.

The No. 2 doubles team of Lyla Long and Maci Mayhall were the only Lady Trojan team to win games in both sets, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen of Teutopolis.

"Overall it was good match, although the score was pretty lopsided," said Charleston coach Eric Selstad. "We need to take this match and learn from it. We will continue to improve, and hopefully as the season goes by, we can close the gap."

Mattoon golf wins meet

SAVOY — The Mattoon boys golf team won a five-team meet Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Course with a 317