Area roundup: Charleston girls golf, Mattoon boys golf post wins

CHARLESTON — Hannah Harpster fired a 42 to lead all golfers at the Charleston Country Club Monday. Her score helped Charleston down Taylorville 190-238.
Three other members of the CHS golf team shot better than the best player for Taylorville. They were Taryn Pearson (45), Stacey Zerbst (51) and Rileigh Babbs (52).
Charelston tennis falls
CHARLESTON — In the season-opener of the Charleston tennis team, perennial power Teutopolis was too much, winning 9-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Lyla Long and Maci Mayhall were the only Lady Trojan team to win games in both sets, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmen of Teutopolis.
"Overall it was good match, although the score was pretty lopsided," said Charleston coach Eric Selstad. "We need to take this match and learn from it. We will continue to improve, and hopefully as the season goes by, we can close the gap."
Mattoon golf wins meet
SAVOY — The Mattoon boys golf team won a five-team meet Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Course with a 317
Stewart Druin led the Green Wave with a 77, while Colton Romine had a 78 and Blaine Powers finished with an 80. Meade Johnson shot an 82.
Haacke, Davee lead Wave
MATTOON — In a cross country fun run at the Douglas Heart Nature Center, Mattoon's Kyle Haacke led the Mattoon girls with a three-mile time of 20 minutes. Each participant ran a mile three times.
Brock Davee led the Green Wave boys with a time of 16:03
Other results for the Mattoon girls included Chloe Jobe (25:47), Kaylin Richey (26:32), Emily Maple (27:05) and Hallee Perry (25:43). Other results for the Mattoon boys included Trent Hettinger (17:36), Sam Ferrar (17:22), Quincy Hamilton (18:16), Cale Fogarty (19:01) and Brandon Creel (18:05).
Shelbyville golf wins
FINDLAY — Matt Grabb led the Shelbyville boys’ golfers and tied for individual honors with Tuscola's Nate Thomason with 46s at Eagle Creek Monday.
The Rams nipped the Warriors 200-207 for their first victory. Gabe Dove and Chance Billingsly had 50's, while Owen Hedderick had a 54.
On the girls’ side, Emma Houska fired a 44 to lead the Lady Rams to a 213-224 win over Tuscola.
Also for Shelbyville, Emily Oligschlaeger shot a 49, Sophie Trainor had a 59 and Ryann Wood had a 61.
