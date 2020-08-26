Area roundup: Neoga baseball, Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys golf post wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEOGA — A five-run fourth inning put Neoga on top of St. Elmo/Brownstown and the Indians went on to win the National Trail Conference game 7-3 Tuesday.

The top three batters — Kady Young, Brady Reynolds and Adam Fearday — went 6-for-10 for Neoga (2-0) with four runs batted in. Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, while Isaac Walk, the cleanup batter, was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in, and Ryan Koester was 2-for-3.

Walk was the winning pitcher, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing one hit on one run with four strikeouts and two walks.

Arcola/ALAH wins triangular

ARCOLA — Brayden Kauffman was the individual medalist for Arcola with a 38 as the Knight-Riders won their season-opener, beating Clinton and Okaw Valley.

Arcola had a 170 and beat Clinton by 20 strokes and Okaw Valley by 21.

Aaron Seegmiller and Kade Herschberger both shot a 43, which tied for runner up. Alex Kuhns had a 46, while Clayton Seal finished with a 50.

Tyson Montgomery led Okaw Valley (2-5) with a 45, while Luke Vanderburg had a 46. Trey Hall and Miles Harlin had 50s.

Casey-Westfield falls to Paris