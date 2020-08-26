Area roundup: Neoga baseball, Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys golf post wins

NEOGA — A five-run fourth inning put Neoga on top of St. Elmo/Brownstown and the Indians went on to win the National Trail Conference game 7-3 Tuesday.
The top three batters — Kady Young, Brady Reynolds and Adam Fearday — went 6-for-10 for Neoga (2-0) with four runs batted in. Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, while Isaac Walk, the cleanup batter, was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in, and Ryan Koester was 2-for-3.
Walk was the winning pitcher, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing one hit on one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
Arcola/ALAH wins triangular
ARCOLA — Brayden Kauffman was the individual medalist for Arcola with a 38 as the Knight-Riders won their season-opener, beating Clinton and Okaw Valley.
Arcola had a 170 and beat Clinton by 20 strokes and Okaw Valley by 21.
Aaron Seegmiller and Kade Herschberger both shot a 43, which tied for runner up. Alex Kuhns had a 46, while Clayton Seal finished with a 50.
Tyson Montgomery led Okaw Valley (2-5) with a 45, while Luke Vanderburg had a 46. Trey Hall and Miles Harlin had 50s.
Casey-Westfield falls to Paris
PARIS — The Casey-Westfield boys' golf team fell to Paris 166-191 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.
Austin Rodgers led the Warriors with a 45, while Hayden Orrell had a 47 and Blake Ramsey had a 48. Ethan Hickox and Lucas Oakley finished with 51s.
Tori Yates led the girls with a 57, while Maya Redman had a 61 and Lucy Weinibeger had a 70. There were not enough girls competing for a team score.
Casey-Westfield blanks Mount Zion
CASEY — The Casey-Westfield girls tennis team started its season off on the right foot with a 9-0 triumph over Mount Zion Tuesday.
All nine matches were in two sets. Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty had no problems at the No. 1 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1, and in singles Richardson won 6-1, 6-0 and Eckerty won 6-0, 6-0.
Emma Mason, Genny Davidson and Carly Zachary also won in singles, while the doubles team of Mason and Emily Sherwood won the No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 7-5, in the closest matches of the day.
