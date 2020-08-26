Area rounudp; Neoga baseball wins, Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' golf wins, Casey-Westfield boys' golf falls to Paris

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five run fourth helps Neoga past St Elmo/Brownstown

NEOGA -- A five-run fourth inning put Neoga on top of St. Elmo/Brownstown and the Indians went on to win the National Trail Conference game 7-3 Tuesday.

The top three batters went 6-for-10 for Neoga with four runs batted in. They were Kady Young, Brady Reynolds and Adam Fearday. Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, while Isaac Walk, the cleanup batter was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in and Ryan Koester was 2-for-3.

Walk was the winning pitcher going four and a third innings and allowing one hit on one run with four strikeouts and two walks.

Neoga is 2-0 as they beat Dieterich 6-1 in a NTC game last Friday.

Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond wins triangular

ARCOLA --Brayden Kauffman was the individual medalist for Arcola with a 38 as the Knight-Riders won their season-opener beating Clinton and Okaw Valley.

Arcola had a 170 and beat Clinton by 20 strokes and Okaw Valley by 21.