Area rounudp; Neoga baseball wins, Arcola-Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' golf wins, Casey-Westfield boys' golf falls to Paris

Five run fourth helps Neoga past St Elmo/Brownstown
NEOGA -- A five-run fourth inning put Neoga on top of St. Elmo/Brownstown and the Indians went on to win the National Trail Conference game 7-3 Tuesday.
The top three batters went 6-for-10 for Neoga with four runs batted in. They were Kady Young, Brady Reynolds and Adam Fearday. Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, while Isaac Walk, the cleanup batter was 1-for-2 with two runs batted in and Ryan Koester was 2-for-3.
Walk was the winning pitcher going four and a third innings and allowing one hit on one run with four strikeouts and two walks.
Neoga is 2-0 as they beat Dieterich 6-1 in a NTC game last Friday.
Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond wins triangular
ARCOLA --Brayden Kauffman was the individual medalist for Arcola with a 38 as the Knight-Riders won their season-opener beating Clinton and Okaw Valley.
Arcola had a 170 and beat Clinton by 20 strokes and Okaw Valley by 21.
Aaron Seegmiller and Kade Herschberger both shot a 43 which tied for runner up. Alex Kuhns had a 46, while Clayton Seal finished with a 50 and Kacee Moore had a 51.
Tyson Montgomery led Okaw Valley with a 45, while Luke Vanderburg had a 46. Other scores were Trey Hall and Miles Harlin had 50s. Jacob McGuire had a 51 and Cale Roley had a 62.
The Timberwolves are 2-5.
Casey-Westfield falls to Paris in golf
PARIS -- The Casey-Westfield boys' golf team fell to Paris 166-191 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.
Austin Rodgers led the Warriors with a 45, while Hayden Orrell had a 47 and Blake Ramsey had a 48. Ethan Hickox and Lucas Oakley finished with 51s and Mason Roberts had a 55
Tori Yates led the girls with a 57, while Maya Redman had a 61 and Lucy Weinibeger had a 70. There were not enough girls competing for a team score.
