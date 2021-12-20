As pandemic nears 2 years, COVID hurdles remain for coaches, players

DECATUR — The Tri-City/Sangamon Valley boys basketball team was ready to play for the consolation championship in this year's Macon County Tournament, then COVID-19 hit.

The problem was, no one on either the Tri-City or Sangamon Valley basketball teams had COVID, according to coach Steve Dilley.

In fact, TCSV had just played two night before at the tournament, playing Wednesday even after the Tri-City School District announced it would begin remote learning the next day — pausing extracurricular activities — because of a significant rise in positive COVID cases in the district since returning from Thanksgiving break.

"We played two nights at Macon County and couldn't play the third. Why couldn't we play for a consolation championship?" Dilley said. "There are things with this that make you scratch your head and make you wonder what are we doing."

The TCSV situation is one in a long line of the frustrating reality of implementing COVID rules and guidelines in high school sports. TCSV was one of three teams that had COVID issues at the Macon County Tournament — Argenta-Oreana pulled out of the tournament altogether and Central A&M missed one game.

COVID policies have been slowly adjusting as the pandemic approaches two years. Currently, all 11 Illinois Department of Public Health regions are in Stage 5, which means no scheduling restrictions are in place for low-risk, medium-risk and high-risk sports. There are also no current limitations on the amount of spectators in the stands at sporting events.

Tri-City plans to return to classes Jan. 10, following the holiday break, but Dilley — who has only been able to have practices with Sangamon Valley's 12 players during the pause — will be able to begin full-team practices Dec. 22 with a quick ramp up to compete in the Waverly Holiday Tournament that begins Dec. 27.

"I have 18 Tri-City kids who aren't sick that can't do anything," Dilley said. "I have a lot of kids that basketball is a big positive in their life and we are taking it away from them right now. I'm not blaming our administration and they are playing the hand they are dealt. They have to make some tough decisions and it is hard."

'Keep people safe'

While the Charleston football team lost its Week 1 game against Robinson because of forfeit, Trojans coach Jerry Payne said his team was able to navigate the fall season without a COVID outbreak among players.

"We never had any players that had COVID that were around the team — a couple players in the spring were quarantined and during the summer we had two players that were out, but as far as being rampant on the team, we didn't have anything," Payne said.

Payne said he attributed closely following the COVID guidelines in place and a little bit of luck in avoiding any problems.

"I think being active helped — we were getting a lot of fresh air and we weren't cooped up in building all the time," Payne said. "We were following the policies as best we could and we were in constant contact with the administration and our nursing staff. We will do whatever it takes to keep the kids safe and allow them to be able to play."

Besides leading the Purple Riders football team from the sidelines, head coach Nick Lindsey is also Arcola's principal and athletic director, which puts him front and center in managing COVID issues.

"Day-to-day, it is hit and miss and sometimes (COVID issues) come in waves," Lindsey said. "Overall, at the junior high and high school level, we have been pretty lucky to not have a big outbreak or major issues. We haven't had any cancellations and I think a lot of that goes to our staff and kids to be proactive and doing what they can to keep everybody safe."

During the fall season, the football team had positive COVID cases and players were quarantined, but it didn't rise to the level to stopping activities.

"The health department determines if we are were having an outbreak and if that could be traced back to a sport, we would have to shut things down. Luckily, we didn't have that," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said when football comes around again next fall, he hoped the COVID situation will have improved.

"It is wearing on us," Lindsey said. "It is hard on coaches and hard on kids and hard on schools moving forward. In the same breath, I understand it and you have to do what it takes to keep people safe."

'Keep moving forward'

After a strong Week 1 performance, a single positive COVID test result among the roster put the MacArthur football program hold for two weeks, giving the program losses in Week 2 and 3.

Ultimately, the Generals’ season finished 4-5, one game away from possible playoff eligibility. The finals result was tough for senior players, including quarterback Brylan Phillips, who hoped to extend their football career with a playoff appearance.

“It really hurt us because it was just one player but we had close contact and so we had to shut it down," Phillips said. "We couldn’t get it back, so we just had to keep working and try to get back to five wins to be able to make the playoffs.

“(Looking at it now,) it was maybe a little bit too much, but I understood it with how crazy the world is. There are a lot of people that are losing a lot of family members so I understood it. We took it chin up and kept moving forward.”

One of the area's top football programs, Tuscola, missed out on the playoffs after forfeiting games in Week 6 and 7 because of positive COVID cases and contact tracing following homecoming events. It was the first time Tuscola, which defeated Class 1A semifinalist Central A&M during the season, had missed the playoffs since 2012.

"I don't really feel like COVID itself had a huge impact on the season — it was the contact tracing that really killed us," Tuscola head coach Andy Romine said. "We had a handful of kids that were positive out of 55 football kids and 22 that were close-contact quarantine. Most of it was Illinois Department of Public Health contact guidelines. The department of health declared an outbreak and we had to shut the school down.

"The impact of what kids missed out on is big. You wonder what the trend moving forward is, in terms of how it affects your program. We were able to finish the season well, so you hope you are able to offset that a little bit."

With increased vaccinations and testing, Romine hopes that COVID cases will eventually be treated like other virus-related cases among players.

"It is one of those things that we will have to navigate as a society, like we do the flu," Romine said. "It is an epidemiological thing and it will be a part of the way that it is.

"In the future, I hope we can go back to how it was in 2019. If someone gets sick, they are out sick until they are no longer contagious, which is what it is like for every other virus type of illness — so we can get back to some normalcy and some consistency across the board."

