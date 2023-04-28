Dominating defense was the calling card of New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op as it shut out Athens 13-0 in Illinois high school baseball on April 28.
In recent action on April 24, Athens faced off against Edinburg and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Piasa Southwestern on April 22 at Piasa Southwestern High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.