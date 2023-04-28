Arcola played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Villa Grove during a 10-3 beating in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 28.
In recent action on April 24, Villa Grove faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Arcola took on Arthur Christian on April 18 at Arthur Christian School.
