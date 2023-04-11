Arthur Christian handed Farmer City Blue Ridge a tough 10-7 loss at Farmer City Blue Ridge High on April 11 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 4, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against LeRoy and Arthur Christian took on Decatur Lutheran on March 28 at Decatur Lutheran.
