Tolono Unity edged Champaign Central 6-5 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Champaign Central High on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 19, Champaign Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on April 21 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.
