Bethany Okaw Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Argenta-Oreana 9-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Mt Pulaski on March 29 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School.