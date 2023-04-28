An electrician would've been needed to get Mason City Illini Central on the scoreboard because Stanford Olympia wouldn't allow it in a 15-0 shutout on April 28 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 21, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Peoria Heights and Stanford Olympia took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
Lede AI Sports Desk
