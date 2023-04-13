Bloomington Central Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Champaign St. Thomas More during a 11-1 blowout during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 3, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 3 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.