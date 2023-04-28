Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bloomington Central Catholic chalked up in tripping Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-4 on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Rantoul on April 24 at Rantoul Township High School.
