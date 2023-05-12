Buffalo Tri-City gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Decatur LSA 15-5 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 12.
In recent action on May 2, Decatur LSA faced off against Arthur Christian and Buffalo Tri-City took on Raymond Lincolnwood on May 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.