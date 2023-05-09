Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Catlin Salt Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 11-1 explosion on Broadlands Heritage at Broadlands Heritage High on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 4, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Villa Grove and Catlin Salt Fork took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on May 1 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.