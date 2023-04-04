Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Milford as it was blanked 6-0 by Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 27, Milford faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Catlin Salt Fork took on Champaign St. Thomas More on March 28 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
