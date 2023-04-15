Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Decatur Eisenhower 15-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 15.
In recent action on April 11, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Mt Pulaski on April 11 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
