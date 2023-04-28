A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop nabbed it to nudge past Decatur Lutheran 8-7 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 28.
In recent action on April 24, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arcola on April 17 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
