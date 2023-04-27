It would have taken a herculean effort for Bloomington to claim this one, and Champaign Central wouldn't allow that in a 12-2 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 27.
In recent action on April 18, Bloomington faced off against Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
