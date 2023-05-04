Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Champaign Central's performance in a 16-1 destruction of Champaign Centennial in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Champaign Central took on Newton on April 29 at Champaign Central High School.
