Charleston fans held their breath in an uneasy 6-5 victory over Mt. Zion in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 2, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Charleston took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 27 at Charleston High School.

