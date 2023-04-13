Chatham Glenwood lit up the scoreboard on April 13 to propel past Normal West for a 13-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 13
In recent action on April 8, Normal West faced off against Champaign Central and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal University on April 6 at Normal University High School.
