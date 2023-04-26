Chatham Glenwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 20-1 win against Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 22, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 19 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.

