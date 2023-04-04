Chatham Glenwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield Lanphier during an 18-2 blowout in Illinois high school baseball action on April 4.
In recent action on March 29, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Normal University and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal University on March 30 at Normal University High School.
