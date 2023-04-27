No worries, Williamsville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 21, Pleasant Plains faced off against Edinburg and Williamsville took on Monticello on April 15 at Monticello High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.