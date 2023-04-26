Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's performance in a 11-1 destruction of Rantoul at Rantoul Township High on April 26 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 17, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Minonk Fieldcrest on April 21 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
