Decatur Lutheran ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Decatur MacArthur 17-10 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 27.
In recent action on April 22, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur Lutheran took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 22 at Decatur Lutheran.
