Decatur St. Teresa could finally catch its breath after a close call against Shelbyville in a 2-1 victory for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 4.
In recent action on March 30, Shelbyville faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on March 28 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.
