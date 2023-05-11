No quarter was granted as Downs Tri-Valley blunted Mahomet-Seymour's plans 9-6 in Illinois high school baseball on May 11.
In recent action on May 6, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Downs Tri-Valley took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.