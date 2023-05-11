Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with El Paso-Gridley's performance in an 8-3 destruction of Mt. Pulaski in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.

In recent action on May 4, Mt Pulaski faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Heyworth on May 1 at Heyworth High School.