The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Bloomington used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Champaign Centennial 12-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 18.
In recent action on April 13, Bloomington faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Champaign Centennial took on Normal West on April 11 at Normal West High School.
