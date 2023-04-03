Fithian Oakwood pushed past Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin for a 4-1 win at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High on April 3 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 29, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin faced off against Rantoul and Fithian Oakwood took on Broadlands Heritage on March 30 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
